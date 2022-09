Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Cubs.

Reynolds took Manuel Rodriguez deep in the seventh inning to record his 25th home run of the season, which set a new career high. He's been on a power binge across his last 12 games, slugging four homers to go along with two doubles. Overall this season, Reynolds has maintained a .265/.344/.463 line across 569 plate appearances.