Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Reynolds went 0-for-3 with a walk in the first game against Cincinnati, but he took Dauri Moreta yard in the first inning of the second contest to record his third homer of the season. While he's hitting only .220 to begin the season, Reynolds has collected at least one hit in seven of his last nine games while also picking up two RBI and six runs scored in that span.