Manager Derek Shelton said Reynolds will start in left field in the Pirates' season opener Thursday versus the Reds, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates had indicated with their words and also actions this spring that Reynolds was likely shifting over to left field, which allows Jack Suwinski to handle center. Though Reynolds projects to see the bulk of his starts in left this season, Shelton noted that the 28-year-old could play center on some days. The Pirates are reportedly still trying to sign Reynolds to a contract extension following his offseason trade request.