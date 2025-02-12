Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday that Reynolds will remain focused on playing the outfield even after the injury to first baseman Spencer Horwitz (wrist), Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Horwitz underwent right wrist/thumb surgery last week and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks. Earlier this offseason, the Pirates discussed using Reynolds some at first base, prior to their acquisition of Horwitz. While Reynolds could still eventually see some time at the position, it does not appear he will be one of the prime candidates to fill in there while Horwitz is on the mend. Jared Triolo, Billy Cook and Darick Hall loom as the in-house options to man first base while Horwitz is out.