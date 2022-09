Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-1 win over the Reds during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 27-year-old switch hitter took Luis Cessa deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning of the matinee, his 23rd homer of the year, before going 0-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap. Reynolds is putting together a solid finish to the season, slashing .288/.364/.407 over his last 15 games with two home runs, one stolen base, four runs and six RBI.