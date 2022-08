Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout during Sunday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.

Reynolds didn't record any extra-base hits Sunday, but he logged his third multi-hit performance over the last five games. He also stole his fifth base of the season, marking the second time he's stolen a base over the last three matchups. Over his last five games, the 27-year-old has gone 8-for-19 with a homer, a double, six runs, three RBI and two stolen bases.