Reynolds went 2-for-6 with a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader as the Pirates got swept by the Mets.

Both hits came in the nightcap, but the steal came in the matinee as Reynolds reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning before swiping second base. The switch-hitting outfielder set a new career high with his sixth stolen base of the season, but he hasn't supplied much other production lately -- despite batting a solid .289 (11-for-38) over his last 10 games, Reynolds has just one RBI and two runs scored to show for it.