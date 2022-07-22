Reynolds (oblique) took batting practice at the Pirates' voluntary workout Thursday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
It's encouraging to see Reynolds swinging a bat after he was initially shut down during his IL stint, but manager Derek Shelton said Friday that the outfielder is still restricted. However, Shelton hopes Reynolds will be able to return "sooner rather than later." A better idea of the 27-year-old's return timetable should come into focus once he's able to ramp up his activity level.
