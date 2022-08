Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs, five RBI and a HBP in an 8-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Reynolds powered Pittsburgh's offense Sunday, plating two on a double in the fifth and connecting on a three-run home run in the seventh in addition to tacking on a single in the ninth and a HBP in the first. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a scorching start to August with a .319/.439/.500 slash line, two homers, three doubles and two stolen bases through 13 games.