Reynolds has been using a heavier bat during spring training to try to improve his timing, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds is using a bat with a larger handle to counterbalance the weight. It's unclear exactly how long he's opted for the new style of bat, though he's homered in consecutive games after going yard in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. While he requested a trade this offseason, Reynolds will be the leader of Pittsburgh's outfield so long as he remains with the team.