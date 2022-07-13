Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Reynolds (oblique) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds landed on the injured list with a right oblique strain Monday and will be unavailable until at least the first game after the All-Star break. However, the 27-year-old doesn't yet have a timetable for his return and will be reassessed following the Pirates' layoff.

More News