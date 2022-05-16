Stratton (2-1) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Sunday against the Reds.

Stratton entered the game in the eighth inning, and he allowed both a walk and a double in a scoreless game to get into a jam. However, he induced a strikeout and fly out to escape the inning. It was only Stratton's fourth scoreless appearance in his last seven outings, and he has not earned a save since April 22. For the campaign, Stratton owns a 5.40 ERA with a 14:5 K:BB across 13.1 innings.