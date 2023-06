Holderman allowed three hits in a scoreless inning against Oakland on Monday. He struck out one batter and earned a save.

After David Bednar notched a save in three straight days, it was Holderman taking the mound in the ninth inning for Pittsburgh on Monday. Holderman danced around danger and finished off the 5-4 win, picking up his first save of the year. The 27-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 2.74 with a 27:6 K:BB and 12 holds through 23 frames.