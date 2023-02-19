Holderman (shoulder) threw his first bullpen session of spring training Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The 27-year-old looks to be healthy again after he spent the final six weeks of the 2022 season on the Pirates' injured list with right shoulder soreness. Between stops with the Mets and Bucs in 2022, Holderman had put together a solid rookie campaign, logging a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB in 28.1 innings. Barring a rough showing in the Grapefruit League, Holderman should be in good shape to earn a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen.