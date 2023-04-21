Holderman allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning Thursday against the Reds.

Holderman entered the game in the eighth inning with a three-run lead. He was erratic early, as he made both a throwing error and threw a wild pitch in the span of the first two batters he faced. That led to two runs crossing the plate, though he managed to get the final two outs of the frame with the tying run at third base. Holderman has pitched in a traditional setup role -- he tallied his eighth hold Thursday -- and has a 2.00 ERA with an 8:3 K:BB across nine innings on the season.