Moreta picked up the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings while allowing no runs or hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Moreta was tasked with getting the save after David Bednar worked the ninth against the Cardinals, and he got the job done. It's the first save of the season for the 26-year-old, and as long as Bednar is part of the roster it's unlikely he'll see many more chances for the club.