Moreta (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed an unearned run on a hit while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Moreta replaced Roansy Contreras to start the sixth inning, striking out Corbin Carroll before Christian Walker reached on a Ke'Bryan Hayes throwing error. Walker would score on Lourdes Gurriel's base hit, giving Arizona a 4-3 lead and eventually handing Moreta his first loss. Overall, the 27-year-old Moreta has been excellent for Pittsburgh. He still hasn't allowed an earned run since April 26, a span of 10.2 innings. He sports a 2.14 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB across 21 innings this season.