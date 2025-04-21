Santana (0-1) allowed one unearned run without allowing a hit to take the loss Sunday against the Guardians.

Santana was called upon to pitch the 10th inning and retired every batter he faced, but he still was stuck with the loss after allowing the runner starting the frame on second to score on a sacrifice fly. He has turned in seven scoreless efforts in nine appearances this season and appears to be Pittsburgh's preferred option at closer, even with David Bednar back on the roster.