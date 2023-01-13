Underwood signed a one-year, $1.025 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

In his second season with the Pirates, Underwood reached the double-digit hold mark for the first time in his career and recorded his first career save as well. If the 28-year old can continue to strike batters out at a nice rate (8.95 K/9 in 2022) and completely eliminate the long ball, there's a good chance the Pirates let him pitch more often in high-leverage situations in 2023.

