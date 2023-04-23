Underwood picked up the save Saturday against the Reds. He tossed one strikeout over two perfect innings.

Underwood has now pitched eight scoreless appearances out of 10 total opportunities this season. The right-hander has been effective as both a setup man and closer, recording three holds and two saves thus far. The 28-year-old has also commanded the strike zone well, issuing just one free pass over 10.1 innings pitched so far.