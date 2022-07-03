The Pirates reinstated Underwood (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Underwood will be available out of the Pittsburgh bullpen for Sunday's series finale with Milwaukee after he was able to regain his conditioning following a two-appearance rehab assignment at Double-A Altoona. Before testing positive for COVID-19 on June 13 and landing on the IL, Underwood gathered three holds and posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 17 innings out of the big-league bullpen.
