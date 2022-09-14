Underwood walked one in a scoreless ninth inning during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader to record his first save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Reds.

The 28-year-old righty came into the season with zero career saves over 114 appearances in the majors, but Underwood got the call in Tuesday's nightcap as the Pirates continue to mix and match in high-leverage spots. With David Bednar (back) closing in on his return, however, Underwood likely won't get another save chance. His 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB through 49 on the year don't make a strong case for one, either.