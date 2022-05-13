Underwood allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out four across two innings Thursday against the Reds.

Underwood made his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him since Opening Day and handled the eighth and ninth innings with the Pirates facing a deficit. He allowed two runs in his first frame of work, allowing two singles and a double. However, he punched out three of the last five batters he faced to end his outing positively. Underwood may not immediately factor into high-leverage scenarios, but he should be a candidate to pick up holds later in the season.