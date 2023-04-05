Underwood gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander needed only five pitches to breeze through the frame, erasing a Justin Turner leadoff single with a double play. David Bednar is entrenched as the Pirates' closer and already has three saves this season, but two of then had come in the last two days. It looks like Underwood will be the next man up for now any time Bednar is unavailable, which could give him some deep-league fantasy appeal for GMs speculating on a potential Bednar trade.