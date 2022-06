Suwinski went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-0 win over Arizona.

A day after knocking a walkoff homer, Suwinski turned in his second career three-hit effort. He did most of his work in the sixth inning when he doubled, swiped third and scored a run on Diego Castillo's sacrifice fly. After going 7-for-12 against Arizona this weekend, the rookie outfielder is slashing .229/.282/.440 with 11 extra-base hits and two steals through 117 career plate appearances.