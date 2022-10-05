Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Cardinals.

The majority of Suwinski's production came in the third inning when he recorded an RBI single before coming around to score. He's riding a modest five-game hitting streak heading into the final day of the regular season, and he has collected six hits in 13 at-bats with three RBI and three runs scored in that span. Suwinski has struck out at a 30.7 percent clip across 368 plate appearances in his rookie season, though he's maintained a .210 ISO and .414 slugging percentage.