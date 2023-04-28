Suwinski went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Dodgers.

Suwinski did all of his damage in the first inning, tallying an RBI single before proceeding to swipe second base. He struck out in his other three plate appearances, increasing his strikeout rate on the campaign to 27.4 percent. He's overcome that to still post a strong .276/.397/.603 line across 73 plate appearances. With Thursday's performance, Suwinski extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's driven in three and stolen four bases.