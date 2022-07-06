Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Suwinski continues to breakout as a power hitter, and now has 14 home runs on the season in only 62 games played. The rookie left-handed bat posted a .915 OPS in June and it appears as if his power surge is carrying over to July. Despite being on pace for a 30 home run season, Suwinski's 31.3% strikeout rate is concerning and it is worth monitoring how pitchers adapt to him over the second half of the season.