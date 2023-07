Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The outfielder has homered in back-to-back games and four times over his last nine contests, going 10-for-27 (.370) over the longer span. Suwinski has matched his career high with 19 long balls, doing so in 76 games this year compared to 106 contests in 2022. He's slugging .522 through 282 plate appearances, but he's still batting just .235 despite his recent uptick in performance.