Suwinski went 1-for-1 with a solo homer, three walks and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Suwinski drilled his 17th long ball of the season during the second inning. He later picked up his fourth steal in six attempts. The rookie outfielder was stuck in a brutal 1-for-34 stretch with a 1:17 BB:K and no homers over his previous 11 appearances. Suwinski is now slashing .192/.277/.394 with 26 extra-base hits and 29 RBI through 95 MLB games.