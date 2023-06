Suwinski went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and two walks in Tuesday's 11-3 loss against the Cubs.

Suwinski has been on quite the power surge of late, having gone deep four times in his last four games. The 24-year-old outfielder has already logged four multi-homer games this year, and owns a robust .381/.462/1.000 slash line over his last seven games after struggling to the tune of a .207 average in the month of May.