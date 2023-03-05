Suwinski is expected to start in center field for the Pirates in 2023, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Bryan Reynolds was Pittsburgh's starting center fielder in 2022, but he's expected to shift to left field in the move. Meanwhile, Suwinski has started four games during spring training, three of which have come in center field. The move is significant, as it was previously anticipated that Suwinksi would be in a competition with the likes of Cal Mitchell, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Connor Joe for a starting corner outfield job.