Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Not in starting lineup Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 4, 2023
4:29 pm ET
Suwinski is not in the Pirates' starting lineup Tuesday.
Canaan Smith-Njigba is in left, Bryan Reynolds is in center and Andrew McCutchen will play right against the Red Sox and right-handed starter Nick Pivetta. Suwinski carries intriguing fantasy upside but seems to be stuck in a fourth-outfielder role in the early going.
