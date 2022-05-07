Suwinski isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Suwinski was on the bench for the second game of Wednesday's twin bill, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Ben Gamel will shift to right field while Jake Marisnick starts in left.
