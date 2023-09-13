Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, while drawing two intentional walks during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

Suwinski reached base in four of his five plate appearances Tuesday, roping a first-inning double down the right field line, stealing second base after a single in the third and later drawing a pair of intentional walks. The 25-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in each of his last five games, going 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, two runs and three steals during the modest hit streak.