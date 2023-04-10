Suwinski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Though the lefty-hitting Suwinski is sitting out with a southpaw (Framber Valdez) on the hill for Houston, the 24-year-old outfielder at least seems to be regaining a foothold in the everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching. Suwinski has started in three of the Bucs' last four matchups with righties, going 0-for-8 but drawing three walks. He could have more breathing room as a regular in the outfield in the wake of the long-term injury to Oneil Cruz (fibula), as utility man Ji Hwan Bae could settle into regular role in the middle infield rather than vying for starts in center field.