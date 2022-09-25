Suwinski went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.
Suwinski came off the bench and homered off righty Adbert Alzolay with two outs in the fifth inning to increase the Pirates' lead to 6-0. Despite his homers in back-to-back games, the outfielder has struggled significantly during his last 13 contests, slashing .081/.171/.243 over 41 plate appearances. The 24-year-old rookie is drastically better at home with a .975 OPS over 175 plate appearances compared to a .364 OPS over 159 plate appearances on the road.