The Pirates recalled Suwinski from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday
Pittsburgh will bring up Suwinski and Tucupita Marcano from the Double-A ranks to replace outfielder Bryan Reynolds and utility man Cole Tucker, who both landed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Suwinski's stay on the active roster will likely only last as long as the absences of Reynolds and Tucker, but the 23-year-old should play regularly against right-handed pitching until Reynolds is reinstated from the IL. Suwinski slashed .353/.421/.686 with three home runs and a stolen base across his 57 plate appearances at Altoona so far this season.