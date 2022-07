Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Suwinski recorded his 13th homer of the season and went back-to-back with Oneil Cruz in the second inning. He's gone yard twice in his last 10 games but has struggled to a .152 average and 38.5 percent strikeout rate in that span. Nevertheless, Suwinski has had a fairly impressive rookie season by maintaining a .761 OPS across 206 plate appearances.