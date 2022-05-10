Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Dodgers.
Suwinski went yard in the eighth inning to record his first career home run. Since being recalled from Double-A Altoona on April 26, Suwinski has taken over primary duties in right field in Pittsburgh. He hasn't looked overmatched as measured by a 15.8 percent strikeout rate, though he has only a .596 OPS with two extra-base hits.
