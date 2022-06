Suwinski went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Suwinski earned free passes in the third and fifth innings and came around to score on each occasion. While his three-homer game Sunday stole headlines, Suwinski has also shown increased plate discipline of late by recording at least one walk in each of his last four starts. He's scored seven runs in that span and is now reaching base at a .304 clip for the season.