Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

He'll retreat to the bench while the Twins bring southpaw Dallas Keuchel to the hill for the series finale. The lefty-hitting Suwinski has been far more effective against right-handers (124 wRC+) than southpaws this season, batting .205/.300/.308 (70 wRC+) in 90 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching.