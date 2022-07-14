site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sitting Thursday
Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Marlins.
Suwinski will get a breather as he is currently locked into a 0-for-27 slump over his last nine games. Ben Gamel will take over in left field and bat sixth in the series finale.
