Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Suwinksi went yard in the sixth inning to record his fifth home run of the season and knot the game at five. He now has three home runs across his last six starts, though he has only four hits across 20 at-bats in that span. Suwinski is hitting only .188/.244/.413 across his first 86 plate appearances in the majors, and he could be at risk of losing some playing time in favor of Cal Mitchell.