Suwinski went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Reds.

Suwinski broke a tie in the seventh inning with a two-RBI double and also came around to score. He's hit only .190 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate across 26 games since being recalled Aug. 29, though he's also managed four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Despite his struggles, Suwinksi has secure playing time against right-handed pitching.