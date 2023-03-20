Suwinski is still expected to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster despite some struggles this spring, manager Derek Shelton implied to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.

Suwinski has had some defensive issues during Grapefruit League play and has struck out 16 times in 35 plate appearances. However, Shelton blamed the defensive problems in part on Suwinski being bothered by the sun and also indicated the outfielder's solid rookie-season showing would be weighed heavily in roster decisions. The plan has been for Suwinski to play center field and Bryan Reynolds shift over to left, although it's possible that changes given Suwinski's rough defensive performance this spring.