Suwinski went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, one stolen base and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Suwinski contributed an RBI single during the Pirates' six-run sixth inning and added a solo shot in the eighth. The outfielder is 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers and six RBI over eight games in July, though he remains limited to a strong-side platoon role, sharing center field with Michael Taylor. Despite the recent heater, Suwinski is slashing just .186/.264/.339 through 247 plate appearances this year, adding nine homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored and six steals.