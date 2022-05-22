Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Suwinski will sit for the first time since May 7 while the Pirates oppose southpaw Steven Matz in the series finale. Diego Castillo checks in in right field in place of Suwinski, who went 0-for-8 between the first two games of the series to drop his season average to .167.

More News