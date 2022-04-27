Suwinski went 1-for-5 with a run scored Tuesday against the Brewers.
Suwinski was promoted to the majors for the first time in his career with Bryan Reynolds (illness) sidelined. He started in right field, hit eight and reached base twice. The first was on an error by Kolten Wong, but Suwinski came around to score his first career run. One frame later, Suwinski delivered a two-out single for his first big-league hit. Reynolds is likely to only be sidelined in the short term, in which case Suwinski's time in the majors would almost certainly be short-lived. In the meantime, he could mix into Pittsburgh's outfield rotation.