Suwinski will start in right field and bat sixth Thursday against the Brewers.

Suwinski will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row after going 1-for-8 with a run scored in the first two contests of the series with Milwaukee. With Kevin Newman (groin) recently moving to the injured list, Diego Castillo appears likely to serve as the Pirates' primary shortstop moving forward, so Suwinski could have an opportunity to solidify himself into an everyday role in the outfield. However, since Suwinski hadn't even played above the Double-A level prior to his promotion to the big leagues earlier this week, he likely won't have a long leash atop the depth chart if he struggles at the plate.